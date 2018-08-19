Bringing hermit of Goat Island back to life

FILE - This 1950s file photo shows Rollians Christopher on what was then called Goat Island, a sandy island in the St. Johns River near Jacksonville, Fla., where he raised goats. After a long fight, the state took the island and renamed it Blount Island, which is now the center of Jacksonville’s port operations. Christopher is the subject of writer Tim Gilmore’s new book, “Goat Island Hermit,” from which he will read on Aug. 23, 2018, at the Jacksonville Historical Society. (The Florida Times-Union via AP, File) AP