Taiwan improves missiles to counter China military expansion

FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2015, file photo, two men speak under the Taiwan-made “Tien-Kung III” surface to air missile during the 2015 Taipei Aerospace and Defense Technology Exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan. Taiwan is responding to China’s defense buildup by developing missiles and interceptors of its own that could reduce Beijing’s military advantage over the island, defense experts say. Wally Santana, File AP Photo