Iowa river traffic relies on aging lock and dam system

In this Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, photo, Steven Moellers controls gates at Lock and Dam No. 11 in Dubuque, Iowa. The lock-and-dam structures in Dubuque, Bellevue and Guttenberg, Iowa, were completed in the late 1930s. All three have stood for 80 years, despite being designed with only a 50-year life expectancy. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has kept the system humming along through rigorous maintenance. However, there is no plan in place for the replacement of the structures — which increasingly is raising concerns. Telegraph Herald via AP Jessica Reilly