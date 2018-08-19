Report: Former state lawyer repeatedly filed for bankruptcy

A high-ranking state lawyer who resigned his post following revelations he lacked a license to practice law has repeatedly filed for bankruptcy over the past eight years.
The Providence Journal reports Gregory Madoian filed petitions in U.S. Bankruptcy Court eight times since 2010. His wife, Margaret, filed three times over the same period.
The filings essentially fend off any legal action, including foreclosures.
Madoian worked as a deputy chief of legal services at the Executive Office of Health and Human Services, earning $100,000 annually. His wife, an elementary school teacher, earns about $82,000 a year.
Reached by the Providence Journal, Gregory Madoian declined comment. Margaret Madoian threatened to sue.
Madoian resigned in April after revelations he had been removed from the state Supreme Court master roll of attorneys in 2016.
