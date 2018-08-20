New Zealand politicians plan pay freeze as workers strike

FILE - In this April 17, 2018, file photo, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to the media in Berlin. New Zealand’s lawmakers are planning to take a pay freeze at a time that teachers, nurses and other public workers have been going on strike for more money. Ardern announced Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, that politicians would turn down a planned 3 percent pay raise this year and would freeze their pay for 12 months while they worked out a fairer formula for future raises. Markus Schreiber, File AP Photo