The Latest: Kremlin dismisses reports of new hacking attacks

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2017, file photo, a man is silhouetted as he walks in front of Microsoft logo at an event in New Delhi, India. Microsoft says it’s uncovered new Russian hacking attempts targeting U.S. political groups ahead of the midterm elections. The company said Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, that a hacking group tied to the Russian government created fake internet domains that appeared to spoof two conservative organizations: the Hudson Institute and the International Republican Institute. Altaf Qadri, File AP Photo