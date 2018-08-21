People stock up on water, ramen as hurricane menaces Hawaii

This NASA satellite imagery shows Hurricane Lane in the Central Pacific Ocean southeast of the Hawaiian Islands at 2:01 p.m. HST (21:01 GMT) Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. National Weather Service forecasters warn that the entire state of Hawaii needs to brace for a possible hurricane strike because of the uncertainty of Lane’s path and its intensity. As of Monday, the storm is about 600 miles (966 kilometers) southeast of Hilo on the Big Island, or about 800 miles (1,287 kilometers) from the state’s capital city of Honolulu. (NASA via AP) AP