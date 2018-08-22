20-year-old student from Todd County crowned Princess Kay

In this photo provided by Midwest Dairy, Rebekka Paskewitz poses for a photo in St. Paul, Minn, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. The 20-year-old college student from Browerville has been crowned the 65th Princess Kay of the Milky Way. Paskewitz, who represented Todd County, earned the honor Wednesday night, Aug. 22, during a ceremony at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. She will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 3,000 Minnesota dairy farm families. Midwest Dairy via AP Matt Addington