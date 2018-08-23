South Africa blasts Trump over racially divisive tweet

FILE - In this file photo dated Monday, Oct 30 2017, a bumper sign calls for the end of farm killings in South Africa, during a blockade of a freeway in Midvaal, South Africa. U.S. President Donald Trump has tweeted that he has asked the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to “closely study the South African land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers.” Trump added, “South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers.” Themba Hadebe, File AP Photo