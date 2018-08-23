Drought reveals ancient ‘hunger stones’ in European river

On of the so called “hunger stones” exposed by the low level of water in the Elbe river is seen in Decin, Czech Republic, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. The low level of water caused by the recent drought has exposed some stones at the river bed whose appearances in history meant for people to get ready for troubles. They are known as the “hunger stones” and they were chosen in the past to record low water levels. Petr David Josek AP Photo