Commerce secretary tells North Dakota farmers to trust Trump

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross speaks in front of an oil tank to workers at TrueNorth Steel in Fargo, N.D., on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. Ross toured the company and spoke with employees about President Donald Trump’s trade policy and tariffs on steel. Ross told the group it is difficult to predict when the tariffs will end or how it will end up. He says the administration has no specific timeline but want to get the best deals. Dave Kolpack AP Photo