Idaho open range law vague on what qualifies as ‘livestock’

In this Aug. 17, 2018 file photo, an SUV slows to a halt as cows cross State Highway 11 near Timberline High School, north of Weippe, Idaho. The question isn’t why the chicken crossed the road, but why do you have to pay the poultry owner if you hit the wandering chicken with your vehicle? To get to the other side of this issue, we have to look at Idaho’s open range law. Open range was put on the books in 1961 and hasn’t been significantly updated since. It allows ranchers some leeway if a fence breaks and cattle wander into a roadway and are hit by a vehicle. Lewiston Tribune via AP Pete Caster