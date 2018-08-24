Papa John’s begins diversity training after founder departs

File-This July 17, 2018, file photo shows the corporate headquarters of Papa John’s Pizza located on their corporate campus in Louisville, Ky. Papa John’s will initiate diversity training for all employees, three months after the company founder used a racial slur during a media training exercise. CEO Steve Ritchie said in a letter posted on the Papa John’s website Friday that the company’s leadership team recently completed diversity training, which will now be rolled out companywide. Timothy D. Easley, File AP Photo