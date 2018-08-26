Foxconn casting wide net in search for employees

FILE - In this June 28, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump, center, along with Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, left, and Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou participate in a groundbreaking event for the new Foxconn facility in Mt. Pleasant, Wis. To make the next generation of liquid crystal display technology, Foxconn Technology Group will draw talent from beyond the borders of Wisconsin, partner with universities and technical schools and even tap into transitioning members of the military to find the 13,000 workers it eventually expects to hire. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo