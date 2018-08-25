Billings father-son duo develop one-handed fishing reel

This photo taken Aug. 7. 2018, shows Larry Rennich, who has the use of only one arm after a stroke, holding a motorized fishing reel made by this friend Frank Ewalt. Although Ewalt is still tinkering with making the setup better, he’s managed to modify a Zebco 33 reel so that a small 3 milli-amp motor powered by batteries can reel in the fishing line with the push of a button. The Billings Gazette via AP Casey Page