Food, water tested at Egyptian hotel where Britons died

This Friday, Aug. 24, 2018 photo taken from video shows the exterior of the Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel in Hurghada, Egypt. Tour operator Thomas Cook is evacuating all of its customers from the hotel in Egypt’s Red Sea resort after two Britons died there this week under unclear circumstances. The move came after John and Susan Cooper, from Burnley in northern England, died while staying at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel. They were on a holiday with other family members. APTN AP Photo