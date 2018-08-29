Venezuelans find US asylum surprisingly elusive

This undated photo made available by Hosseph Calderon shows his brother Helegner Tijera Calderon, a Venezuelan army officer who deserted the military and joined the opposition, in Merida, Venezuela. Moreno, fled to the U.S. in search of asylum but was rejected by an immigration judge. He’s being held at an immigration detention facility in New Mexico pending a final removal order or a last-minute reprieve. (Hosseph Calderon via AP)