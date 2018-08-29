In this Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018 photo, a 422 lb. Atlantic bluefin tuna is hoisted from a boat at the South Portland, Maine. A decade ago, participants in the Sturdivant Island Tuna Tournament went consecutive years in which they didn’t catch a single fish in the Gulf of Maine. This year, fishermen set a record with 30, including the 801-pound winner.
In this Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018 photo, a 422 lb. Atlantic bluefin tuna is hoisted from a boat at the South Portland, Maine. A decade ago, participants in the Sturdivant Island Tuna Tournament went consecutive years in which they didn’t catch a single fish in the Gulf of Maine. This year, fishermen set a record with 30, including the 801-pound winner. Robert F. Bukaty AP Photo
In this Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018 photo, a 422 lb. Atlantic bluefin tuna is hoisted from a boat at the South Portland, Maine. A decade ago, participants in the Sturdivant Island Tuna Tournament went consecutive years in which they didn’t catch a single fish in the Gulf of Maine. This year, fishermen set a record with 30, including the 801-pound winner. Robert F. Bukaty AP Photo

Business

A controversial comeback for a highly prized tuna

By PATRICK WHITTLE Associated Press

August 29, 2018 12:11 AM

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine

An iconic species of tuna appears to be slowly recovering in the Atlantic Ocean, prompting fishermen to seek bigger commercial catch quotas and environmentalists to call for a more conservative approach.

The Atlantic bluefin tuna is one of the most recognizable fish in the Atlantic, and it's prized by anglers and the sushi industry. The fish can weigh 1,000 pounds (454 kilograms) and is listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

A spokesman for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says international regulators have decided to increase the catch quota for U.S. fishermen by nearly 400,000 pounds (181,439 kilograms) this year. He says conservative management appears to be helping the fish recover from years of overfishing.

Environmental groups fear increasing the quota could undo years of conservation work.

  Comments  