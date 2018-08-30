Funding awarded for broadband development in West Virginia

Three West Virginia service providers have been awarded almost $12 million for broadband development in the state.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin announced the Connect America Fund Phase II funding on Tuesday. A news release from Manchin's office said the money will allow the providers to expand to more than 7,900 locations in the state over the court of 10 years.
Manchin said the funding will assist with ongoing efforts to connect the entire state.
Individual awards include $6.5 million to Citynet LLC, $5.4 million to Viasat Inc. and $47,000 to Hardy Telecommunications Inc.
Comments