Utility union benefits from California wildfire legislation

FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2017 file photo, Cazadero firefighter struggles to protect a home from catching fire in Coffey Park, in Santa Rosa, Calif. Utility workers won protections for their jobs, salaries, benefits and pensions as part of a measure allowing California power companies to raise electric bills to cover the cost of lawsuits from last year’s deadly wildfires. The measure is scheduled for votes in the Senate and Assembly Friday night, Aug. 31, 2018, following months of contentious negotiations. The Press Democrat via AP, File Kent Porter