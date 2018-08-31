Canada-based Parkland USA buying Missouri Valley Petroleum

Canada's largest independent petroleum products marketer is buying Mandan-based Missouri Valley Petroleum.
MVP is a regional fuel distribution company. The Bismarck Tribune reports that MVP has entered into an agreement with Parkland USA, which operates in the state as Superpumper.
The deal is expected to be finalized by October. Parkland did not disclose the acquisition price.
Both Parkland and MVP say the deal provides an opportunity for company growth. No employees are expected to lose their jobs.
MVP operates wholesale terminals in Williston, Belfield and Mandan, along with retail sites with convenience stores in Mandan, Rugby and Bismarck. MVP also supplies 19 branded dealers across the state and distributes 84 million gallons of fuel and petroleum products annually.
