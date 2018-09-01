Hundreds of ‘fly gals’ join women’s fishing group in Montana

Jennifer Davis, left, and Shalon Hastings rig up their rods on a recent fishing trip to Park Lake south of Helena, Mont. When they put the word out on social media, the founding members of Last Chance Fly Gals didn’t know what to expect ahead of their first meeting in January. “We were hoping for 70, but there were 140 women that showed up, and it’s only grown from there,” said Shalon Hastings. “We’ve gotten tremendous support.” Independent Record via AP Thom Bridge