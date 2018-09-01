Vermont arts center works to repair damage from major leak

One of Vermont's most stories performing arts center is working to repair damage caused by a water main break.
Portions of the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts in Burlington were heavily damaged by the Monday flood.
Flynn Executive Director Anna Marie Gewirtz told Vermont Public Radio the organization's historic MainStage was spared, but there was extensive damage to the center's smaller event and performance space, FlynnSpace.
She says the FlynnSpace's floor will need to be replaced and there was damage to production equipment and lighting equipment as well as drapes and curtains.
Gewirtz says there's been an outpouring of support from members, staff and board members.
Most, but not all of the damage, will be covered by insurance.
