Navy accidents boost interest in US Naval Academy training

In this Tuesday, July 31, 2018, photo, a Yard Patrol Craft leaves the U.S. Naval Academy on a training trip in Annapolis, Md. For the first time in history of the navigation training program at the academy, about 80 ROTC students participated in YP training this summer as part of a pilot program exploring ways to expand navigation training for future U.S. Navy officers after high-profile accidents last year. Brian Witte AP Photo