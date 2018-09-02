Father of slain Iowa student decries using her as ‘pawn’

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts hangs in the window of a local business in Brooklyn, Iowa. Rob Tibbetts, father of slain Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts in a Saturday, Sept. 1, opinion piece spoke out against using his daughter’s death “to advance views she believed were profoundly racist,” a call that comes after President Donald Trump and others seized on the suspected killer’s citizenship to argue for changes in U.S. immigration laws. Charlie Neibergall, File AP Photo