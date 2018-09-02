Lincoln Children’s Zoo train to get wider tracks

Contractors will tear out the old railroad track at the Lincoln Children's Zoo to begin a $500,000 replacement project that will include gentler turns and wider rails.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the 100-passenger Z.O.&O. Railroad train will conduct its last ride of the season Monday. Workers will then begin removing the old rails, ties and ballast.
Railroad engineers studied the 2,752-foot circuit around the zoo this summer and recommended minor changes. Hausmann Construction will make changes to the layout and a Kansas-based company will install new ties and wider rails.
The train itself will also get a new engine, new wheels, and new brakes on each car.
The locomotive has been operating for more than half a century. It should be operational again by December.
