African delegates walk by a screen panel showing a footage of Chinese President Xi Jinping with Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ahead of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. African leaders will likely press their Chinese hosts at a conference this week to help narrow their trade deficits with Beijing by shifting more manufacturing to their continent, the chief executive of the biggest African bank said. Andy Wong AP Photo

Business

China’s Xi promotes ‘Belt and Road’ as Africa growth tool

The Associated Press

September 03, 2018 01:29 AM

BEIJING

Chinese President Xi Jinping has promoted Beijing's initiative to build a "New Silk Road" of ports and other infrastructure as a development tool for Africa at a conference with African leaders.

Speaking to an audience of African businesspeople, Xi said Monday the "Belt and Road" initiative would bring "common prosperity" for China and Africa at a time when the global economy faces challenges from protectionism.

Africa is a key target of "Belt and Road," but some projects have prompted complaints about high costs and other problems.

