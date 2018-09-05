Tiny Alaska village experiences boom in polar bear tourism

FILE - In this April 15, 2015, file photo, provided by the United States Geological Survey, a polar bear wearing a GPS video-camera collar lies on a chunk of sea ice in the Beaufort Sea. A tiny Alaska Native village has experienced a boom in tourism in recent years as polar bears spend more time on land than on diminishing Arctic sea ice. Alaska’s Energy Desk reports more than 2,000 people visited the northern Alaska village of Kaktovik on the Beaufort Sea in 2017 to see polar bears in the wild. Jennifer Reed of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge says the village had less than 50 visitors annually before 2011. USGS via AP Anthony Pagano