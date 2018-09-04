Robot boat sails into history by finishing Atlantic crossing

In this photo taken on March 14, 2018 and provided by Offshore Sensing, an autonomous Sailbuoy operated by Norwegian company Offshore Sensing performs a demonstration in the waters of Bjornafjorden, near Bergen, Norway. A Sailbuoy completed the Microtransat Challenge in late August, becoming the first to complete the trans-Atlantic challenge for autonomous vessels since the contest began in 2010. Offshore Sensing via AP Anders Barholm Larsen