Toro to expand distribution center in Des Moines suburb

An outdoor equipment maker plans to start work this fall on expanding its distribution center in a Des Moines suburb.
The Des Moines Register reports that the Toro Co. says the $11 million expansion at its Ankeny distribution center will let it increase the amount of equipment the facility can handle.
The Ankeny City Council on Tuesday agreed to provide Toro with more than $1 million in financial assistance. The project will create at least three new jobs at the facility.
Toro expects to complete construction next year.
