West Virginia nets $320K in 1st weekend of sports betting

The West Virginia Lottery says the state netted around $320,000 of taxable revenue in its first weekend of legal sports betting.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the West Virginia Gaming and Racing Association president, John Cavacini, says even more bets are expected to be placed this weekend when professional football season starts.
Cavacini says Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races was the first to begin legal sports betting. He says other venues will follow suit this month.
He says revenues will likely increase when mobile betting apps are up and running.
