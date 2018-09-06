Ford recalls 2M pickup trucks; seat belts can cause fires

FILE- In this March 13, 2015, file photo, a worker inspects a new 2015 aluminum-alloy body Ford F-150 truck at the company’s Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo, Mo. Under pressure from U.S. safety regulators, Ford is recalling about 2 million F-150 pickups in North America because the seat belts can cause fires. The recall covers certain trucks from the 2015 through 2018 model years. Charlie Riedel, File AP Photo