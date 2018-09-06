Colorado store throws Nike sale in protest of Kaepernick ad

A Colorado Springs store is trying to permanently get rid of its Nike inventory in light of the company's recent ad featuring Colin Kaepernick, the former 49ers quarterback who started kneeling during the national anthem before games to protest police brutality.
KRDO-TV reports Prime Time Sports started selling all of its Nike merchandise at half price on Tuesday.
Store owner Stephen Martin says he realizes he could go out of business since NFL jerseys make up a large part of his inventory.
Nike's ad, published this week, shows Kaepernick's face with the words, "Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything."
Martin says Kaepernick only sacrificed his salary.
Kaepernick opted out of his contract with San Francisco and hasn't played a game since 2016.
