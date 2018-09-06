CSU and WRBL celebrate downtown news bureau, partnership

Columbus State University welcomed Thursday morning a new WRBL-TV 3 News Bureau to its new home in CSU’s Carpenter Building, part of the RiverPark campus in downtown Columbus.
“The thing that is extremely exciting to me this morning is that this news bureau is embedded into our department, in our building, “ said Danna Gibson, chairwoman of the Department of Communications at Columbus State University.
David Hart, vice president and general manager for WRBL, said the bureau will not only be a home where their journalists will work, but it will also be an opportunity for a minimum of two interns from CSU to work alongside WRBL professionals.
“They will go out and gather and deliver content,” Hart said, “and as part of that they’ll learn the process and they’ll put themselves in position to step right in and have a career.”
Hart said it will also give WRBL a high profile location in a bustling downtown community.
“This is clearly an energy point for Columbus and so being here in uptown gives us a tremendous opportunity to show the community that WRBL is not just a television station but we’re an innovative media company that delivers content, local content when and where people want it.”
