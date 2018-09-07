The future of gold mining in Nevada

FILE - This undated file photo shows Barrick Goldstrike Mines’ Betze-Post open pit near Carlin, Nev. Nevada, where mining has existed before statehood, has witnessed these ups and downs over time but now is experiencing a rather rare phenomenon in the mining industry. “There has been a gold rush in Nevada for close to 50 years,” said John Muntean, an economic geologist and associate professor at the University of Nevada, Reno, who works for the Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology. Elko Daily Free Press via AP, file Adella Harding