Here are the three things Stacey Abrams says can create more jobs, and more progress for all Georgians.

Georgia Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams talks jobs in this short video, describing her plans to create progress for all Georgians.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Columbus Ledger-Enquirer App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service