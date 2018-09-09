SlumberPod 101: Learn how to set one up in this 15 second video

Katy Mallory and her mother Lou Childs are co-inventors of the SlumberPod. Here's a brief demonstration of how to set it up.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Columbus Ledger-Enquirer App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service