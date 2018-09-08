Full loan relief rare for students at for-profit colleges

FILE - in this June 5, 2018, file photo, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos pauses as she testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. Preliminary data obtained by The Associated Press show the Trump administration is granting only partial loan forgiveness to the vast majority of students it approves for help because of fraud by for-profit colleges. The data demonstrate the impact of DeVos’ new policy of tiered relief, in which students swindled by for-profit schools are compensated based on their earnings after the program. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo