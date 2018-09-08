Sheriff clashes with county supervisors over funding

A Mississippi sheriff is clashing with supervisors over funding for his department.
WDAM-TV reports Jones County Sheriff Alex Hodge asked supervisors for a big budget increase for the year beginning Oct. 1.
When supervisors gave Hodge $2 million less than he sought, he issued each of them a "notice of liability" saying they failed to fund law enforcement and jail operations.
Hodge overspent his budget this year, leading supervisors to impose a hiring freeze.
Supervisor Barry Saul says he'd like to give Hodge more, but says Jones County would have to raise property taxes. Saul says he's considering asking other supervisors to let voters decide a referendum on a law enforcement tax increase.
Hodge says higher taxes are unnecessary, and the county should cut other spending.
Comments