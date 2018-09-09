N. Korea stages huge parade, holds back on advanced missiles

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, raises hands with China’s third highest ranking official, Li Zhanshu, during a parade for the 70th anniversary of North Korea’s founding day in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. North Korea staged a major military parade, huge rallies and will revive its iconic mass games on Sunday to mark its 70th anniversary as a nation. Ng Han Guan AP Photo