As costs balloon, Mississippi Delta city slows sewer work

A Mississippi Delta city is struggling to pay for sewer repairs.
The Delta Democrat-Times reports Greenville agreed with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to spend $20.5 million on repairs. But officials now estimate work could cost three to four times as much. Greenville has spent $13 million so far, and will borrow another $19 million from the state in October.
The city is increasing sewer rates 32 percent starting Oct. 1, after increasing water rates by 30 percent over three years.
Mayor Errick Simmons says the city can't place the heavy financial burden on residents. Simmons says he met with the EPA in August and found officials receptive financial concerns.
The city will freeze new work for the upcoming year while it finishes evaluating costs, only spending on already-planned projects.
