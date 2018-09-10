Town says it has low bidder for demolition of paper mill

Officials in a Vermont town say they have an apparent winner for the bid to demolish a derelict paper mill.
Rockingham Development Director Gary Fox said the low bidder for the $1.2 million project will be identified when a contract is signed at the end of the month. Fox tells the Brattleboro Reformer that work to demolish the derelict Robertson Paper Mill will begin in December.
Demolition work would continue through the winter until weather stops work. Officials say they expect project completion by early summer.
Fox told the Rockingham Select Board that four companies submitted bids. The project also involves the cleanup of a heavily contaminated industrial site.
