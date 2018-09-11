LA-area rail grade separation project completed

In this Aug. 24, 2017, photo, provided by the Alameda Corridor-East Project, a Union Pacific Railroad freight train travels through the San Gabriel Trench in San Gabriel, Calif. Southern California officials marked completion of another big project aimed at separating freight and passenger trains from street traffic. The four-year $293.7 million San Gabriel Trench project east of Los Angeles was dedicated Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, by the Alameda Corridor-East Construction Authority. It involved lowering the railroad 30 feet (9.1 meters) for 1.4 miles (2.25 kilometers), building four new bridges for street traffic and two railroad bridges. Trains began using the trench last year. (Alameda Corridor-East Project via AP) AP