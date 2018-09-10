With automation, Korean dumplings go global in business bet

In this July 18, 2018, photo, a worker inspects dumplings on a conveyor belt to pick out a defective product at an automated factory of CJ CheilJedang Corp. in Incheon, South Korea. South Korea’s largest food company is making a multimillion-dollar bet on “mandu,” developing its own machines to automate the normally labor-intensive production of the Korean dumpling and building factories around the world. Lee Jin-man AP Photo