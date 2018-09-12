Extradition case of Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya in UK court

F1 Force India team boss Vijay Mallya smiles as he arrives to attend a hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Investigators have accused the 62-year-old of paying $200,000 to a British firm for displaying his company Kingfisher’s logo during the Formula One World Championships in London and some European countries in the 1990s. Alastair Grant AP Photo