Delegate, delegate? It’s not so easy, business owners say

In this Sept. 7, 2018, photo Soyini Chan-Shue poses for a portrait at City Safe Partner’s office in New York. Although Chan-Shue easily delegated work to police officers when she was a sergeant in the New York City Police Department, it was hard to relinquish tasks to employees of the security firm she now owns. “It can be nerve-wracking to give my staffers the autonomy to make decisions I formerly made, but I realized that I can’t effectively grow my business if I don’t,” says Chan-Shue, CEO of City Safe Partners. Mary Altaffer AP Photo