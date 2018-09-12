Colorado-based company to create 600 jobs in Columbus

A Colorado-based company said Wednesday it plans to create 600 jobs in Columbus over the next five years.
Pueblo, Colo.-based Global Callcenter Solutions, whose clients are cable television and broadband service firms, will occupy temporary space in downtown Columbus before locating in a former Winn-Dixie supermarket space on Buena Vista Road.
The company said it will be hiring 90 people soon in the downtown space inside the former Rothschild Building, while the permanent location is being retrofitted with the wiring, electronics and other office equipment needed to operate the call center long term.
Global Callcenter Solutions made its announcement Wednesday at the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce, with various city and state officials on hand to welcome the future employer.
