Hearings set on West Virginia water, electric rate increases

Public hearings will be held statewide starting next month on proposed water and electricity rate increases in West Virginia.
West Virginia American Water is seeking a 24 percent rate increase for customers.
The Public Service Commission says it will hold hearings Oct. 2 in Bluefield, Oct. 4 in Fayetteville and Oct. 9 in Weston. Additional meetings are scheduled for Oct. 16 at the PSC headquarters in Charleston and Oct. 22 in Huntington. An evidentiary hearing is scheduled starting Oct. 30 in Charleston.
Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power are requesting a 7.9 percent rate increase. Public hearings will take place Oct. 9 in Princeton, Oct. 11 in Beckley, Oct. 23 in Wheeling, Oct. 29 in Huntington and Nov. 5 in Charleston. An evidentiary hearing is set for Nov. 13.
