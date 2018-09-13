Senate fails to override veto on death penalty bill

Lawmakers failed to override Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's veto of a bill that would have abolished the death penalty but managed to do so with two controversial energy bills.
The state Senate Thursday voted 14-10 to overturn the governor's veto on the death penalty, two votes shy of the 16 needed to override a gubernatorial veto. In the case of bills supporting the biomass industry and net metering, the Senate overrode the vetoes. The bills now go to the House.
In vetoing the death penalty bill, Sununu said he had an obligation to support law enforcement and deliver justice for victims.
The state hasn't executed anyone since 1939, and the repeal bill would not have applied retroactively to Michael Addison, who killed Manchester Officer Michael Briggs and is the state's only death row inmate.
