US business leaders with political aspirations

This image provided by the National Archives shows the 19th century engraving “Drafting the Declaration of Independence in 1776, 1859” by Alonzo Chappel which depicts of the the committee chosen to draft a declaration of independence. The five members are, from left, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, Philip Livingston and Roger Sherman. One of the nation’s founding fathers -- but never president -- Franklin was born to a soapmaker and earned his wealth as printer, publisher and inventor. National Archives via AP Alonzo Chappel